FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after three days in a row of net selling on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 385.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after three straight days of net buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 489 crore, the NSE data showed.

Institutions have net bought Rs 6,620 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 35,879 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.