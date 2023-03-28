FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,531.1 crore during the day, according to the National Stock Exchange data.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday, after a three-day selling spree.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers, snapping a 13-day buying streak, and sold equities worth Rs 156.1 crore.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 52,160.8 crore.
Indian equity benchmarks closed flat as gains in banking and metal stocks were offset by higher losses in realty, telecom, and utility stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,613.72, while the Nifty 50 ended about 100 points lower from the day's high at 16,951.70.