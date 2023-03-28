FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday, after a three-day selling spree.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,531.1 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers, snapping a 13-day buying streak, and sold equities worth Rs 156.1 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 52,160.8 crore.