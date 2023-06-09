ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Three-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 309 crore, according to data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday after three straight days of buying.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 309 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 9,788 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 39,047 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023.
