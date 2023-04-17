FPIs Snap Ten-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Indian equity benchmarks snapped nine sessions of advances, breaking the longest gaining streak in 30 months, as the S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the 60,000 level while the NSE Nifty 50 ended below the 17,800 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points down, or 0.86%, at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.68%, lower at 17,706.85.