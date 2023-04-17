FPIs Snap Ten-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 533.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday, after a ten-day buying spree.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers, snapping a three-day selling streak, and mopped up stocks worth Rs 269.6 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 46,131.11 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
Indian equity benchmarks snapped nine sessions of advances, breaking the longest gaining streak in 30 months, as the S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the 60,000 level while the NSE Nifty 50 ended below the 17,800 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points down, or 0.86%, at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.68%, lower at 17,706.85.