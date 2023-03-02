FPIs Record Third Highest Single-Day Equity Buying At Rs 12,770.8 Crore

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Thursday, ending a six-day selling streak and piling in the third highest single-day inflow.

Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 12,770.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange The the largest after Rs 17,205.2 crore on May 6, 2020 and Rs 16,355.3 crore on April 21, 2015, according to Bloomberg data.

That came on a day U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners bought stakes worth Rs 15,446 crore in four Adani Group companies.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,128.8 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian stocks worth Rs 40,209.4 crore so far this year.