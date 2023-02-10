FPIs Snap Six-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday, ending a six-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,458 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained sellers for the second day in a row, and offloaded stocks worth Rs 291.3 crore. They snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 46,878.9 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.