FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a four-day buying streak and offloading stocks worth Rs 227.9 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 49,803.1 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points up, or 0.25%, at 60,300.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 44 points, or 0.25%, at 17,813.60.
