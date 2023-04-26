FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a four-day buying streak and offloading stocks worth Rs 227.9 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 49,803.1 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.