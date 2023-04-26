FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,257.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

26 Apr 2023, 5:46 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak.

Domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a four-day buying streak and offloading stocks worth Rs 227.9 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 49,803.1 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points up, or 0.25%, at 60,300.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 44 points, or 0.25%, at 17,813.60.

