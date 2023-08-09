FPIs Snap Nine-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday, snapping a nine-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 644.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 597.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,251 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.