FPIs Snap Nine-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Wednesday, after a nine-day selling spree.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 61.7 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the tenth day in a row, as they raked in equities worth Rs 383.5 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading equities worth around Rs 50,086 crore.