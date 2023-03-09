ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Four-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, after a four-day buying spree.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 561.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 42.4 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 36,132 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex closed 542 points down, or 0.90%, at 59,806.28, while the Nifty ended 165 points lower, or 0.93%, at 17,589.60.
