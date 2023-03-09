FPIs Snap Four-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, after a four-day buying spree.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 561.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 42.4 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 36,132 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.