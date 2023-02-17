FPIs Snap Five-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday, ending a five-day buying streak.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 624.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors snapped a four-day buying streak and turned net sellers, offloading stocks worth Rs 85.3 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 42,873.1 crore of Indian stocks so f...