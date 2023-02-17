ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Five-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 624.6 crore, according to data from NSE.
Foreign investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Friday, ending a five-day buying streak.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 624.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors snapped a four-day buying streak and turned net sellers, offloading stocks worth Rs 85.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 42,873.1 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the Nifty 50 declined 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.
