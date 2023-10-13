ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap 17-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 317 crore, according to the NSE.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after 17 days of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 317 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 102.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1.11 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points down, or 0.19%, at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 43 points lower, or 0.22%, at 19,751.05.
