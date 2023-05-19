FPIs Snap 16-Days Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after snapping a 16-day buying streak on Friday, the longest buying spree so far in 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 113.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping three days of a selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 1,071.4 crore, the NSE data showed.