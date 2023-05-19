FPIs Snap 16-Days Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 113.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after snapping a 16-day buying streak on Friday, the longest buying spree so far in 2023.
Domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping three days of a selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 1,071.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Institutions have bought Rs 30,946 crore worth of equities in May so far and have been net buyers of Rs 16,367 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday, aided by gains in technology, Adani Group stocks, and information technology stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to end the day at 18,203.40.
This week, the Nifty 50 fell 0.61%, while the Sensex declined 0.48%. Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma declined the most this week, followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Metal.
Nifty Realty led the pack with the most gains this week, followed by Nifty IT.
The local currency depreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.6 against the greenback.