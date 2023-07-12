FPIs Snap 10-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a ten-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,242.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers of equities and mopped up stocks worth Rs 436.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 25,343 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,01,750 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.