FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities closed the week as net sellers, as they offloaded stocks for the seventh day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 1,766.5 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the second highest sell-off by overseas investors this week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,817.1 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, pulling out Rs 22,651 crore by March 17, 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.