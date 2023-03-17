BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,766.5 crore during the day, according to NSE data.
BQPrime
17 Mar 2023, 6:24 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities closed the week as net sellers, as they offloaded stocks for the seventh day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 1,766.5 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the second highest sell-off by overseas investors this week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,817.1 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, pulling out Rs 22,651 crore by March 17, 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

On Friday, domestic benchmark indices closed higher amid volatility for a second day. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 355 points up, or 0.62%, at 57,989.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 115 points higher, or 0.67%, at 17,110.05.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Decline But Rebound From Verge Of Correction

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Decline But Rebound From Verge Of Correction
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT