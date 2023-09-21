ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the third consecutive session.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,007.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,158.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,26,998 crore worth of Indian equ...
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,158.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,26,998 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 571 points, or 0.85%, down at 66,230.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 159 points, or 0.80%, lower at 19,742.35.
