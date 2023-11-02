FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,261.1 crore.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,261.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,380.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Over the last seven sessions, FIIs have sold stocks worth Rs 18,975.2 crore, while DIIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,112.4 crore.
"There is a possibility that the FIIs who were sustained sellers in October may turn buyers and if that happens, short-covering can take markets higher, despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 93,747 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 490 points up, or 0.77%, at 64,080.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 144 points, or 0.76%, higher at 19,133.25.