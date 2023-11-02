FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

"There is a possibility that the FIIs who were sustained sellers in October may turn buyers and if that happens, short-covering can take markets higher, despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 93,747 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.