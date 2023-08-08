FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the ninth session in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 711.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 537.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 285 crore worth of equities so far in August, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. data updated till the previous trading day. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,310 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023.