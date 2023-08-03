FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Thursday for the sixth session in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 317.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,729.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net sold Rs 2,250 crore worth of equities in August so far. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,20,775 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.