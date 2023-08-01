FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Fourth Day In A Row

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday for the fourth session in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 92.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,035.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 46,618 crore worth of equities in July. That's the second-highest monthly flow so far this year.

They have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,251 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.