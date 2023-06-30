FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors maintained their appetite for Indian equities and were net buyers for the third straight day.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,397.1 crore on Friday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This follows Wednesday's net buying record of Rs 12,350 crore, the highest value of equities bought since March 2.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a two-day selling streak to become net buyers of equities worth Rs 1,197.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 47,148 crore worth of equities in June, the highest monthly inflow since December 2020. They have been net buyers of Rs 76,407 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.