FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 721.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were also net buyers for the ninth straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 757.2 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 39,241.8 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The BSE Sensex closed 416 points higher, or 0.69%, at 60,224.46, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 117 points up, or 0.67%, at 17,711.45.
WRITTEN BY
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
