FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 721.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were also net buyers for the ninth straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 757.2 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 39,241.8 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.