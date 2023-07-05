FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,603.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 439 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 16,821 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 93,228 crore of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. updated till the previous trading day.