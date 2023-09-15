ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 164.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Friday for the second consecutive session.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 164.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,938.6 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,519 crore worth of Indian equities s...
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,938.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,519 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, up at 67,838.63 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 89 points, or 0.44%, higher at 20,192.35 points.
