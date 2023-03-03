FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 246.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were also net buyers for the eighth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.9 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 39,963.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

On Thursday, FPI buying recorded the third highest single-day inflow at Rs 12,770.8 crore. It was the largest after Rs 17,205.2 crore on May 6, 2020, and Rs 16,355.3 crore on April 21, 2015, according to Bloomberg data.