FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 588.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped their five-day selling streak to turn net buyers of equities worth Rs 288.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 22,815 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 99,222 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. updated till the previous trading day.