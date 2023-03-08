ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.
Domestic institutional investors snapped a nine-day buying streak and turned sellers. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 937.8 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 35,570.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex closed 124 points higher, or 0.21%, at 60,346.09, while the Nifty gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to end at 17,754.40.
WRITTEN BY
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
