FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,671.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a nine-day buying streak and turned sellers. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 937.8 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 35,570.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.