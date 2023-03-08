BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,671.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
BQPrime
08 Mar 2023, 7:04 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market trend&nbsp;financial graph on a computer screen.&nbsp; (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Stock market trend financial graph on a computer screen.  (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 3,671.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a nine-day buying streak and turned sellers. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 937.8 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and offloaded Rs 35,570.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

The Sensex closed 124 points higher, or 0.21%, at 60,346.09, while the Nifty gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to end at 17,754.40.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT