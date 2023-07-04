FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,134.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 785.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 14,306 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 90,713 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. updated till the previous trading day.