FPIs Invest Rs 10,555 Crore In Equities In December So Far On Moderating U.S. Inflation

Going forward, FPI flows are expected to be volatile amid equity markets worldwide witnessing increase in volatility as global central banks reiterate their intent to keep policy rates high for an extended period to curb elevated inflation in their respective economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Further, capital flows will be dictated by the global developments, particularly the trends in the dollar index and U.S. bond yields. This, in turn, will be determined by the trajectory of U.S. inflation, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors nvested a net sum of Rs 10,555 crore in equities during Dec. 1-16.

This comes following a net investment of over Rs 36,200 crore in entire November, primarily due to weakening of the US dollar index and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends. Prior to this, foreign investors pulled out Rs 8 crore in October and Rs 7,624 crore in September, data with the depositories showed. Manish P Hingar, founder of financial planning platform Fintoo, attributed the latest FPI flows in Indian equity markets to improving risk sentiment and stabilisation in oil prices. However, flows typically dry up after Dec. 15 as foreign investors go on Christmas-New Year holidays, he added.