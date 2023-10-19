FPI Selloff In Domestic Equities Continue In First Half Of October
FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 11,194 crore as of Oct. 19, according to the data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling streak in the first half of October after turning net sellers last month.
FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 11,194 crore as of Oct. 19, according to the data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Foreign investors sold stocks worth Rs 14,768 crore in September after buying equities worth Rs 1.69 lakh crore from March to August this year.
However, domestic investors remained net buyers for the month by mopping up stocks worth Rs 14,287.2 crore as of Oct. 18, according to the data compiled by the National Stock Exchange.
DIIs stayed net buyers for the second straight month in September, buying stocks worth Rs 20,312 crore.
On a net basis for October, Indian equities saw an institutional outflow of Rs 257.7 crore as of Wednesday.
Even after experiencing foreign fund outflows in September, India is still the largest recipient of FPI flows so far this year among emerging markets. The FPIs were sellers in Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, according to Bloomberg data.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 248 points down, or 0.38%, at 65,629.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points, or 0.24%, lower at 19,624.70.