FPI Selloff Continues Even As Stricter Disclosure Norms To Kick In From Nov. 1

Overseas investors continued their selling spree in the equities market on Friday, even as the additional disclosure requirements for foreign portfolio investors are set to come into effect on Nov. 1.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,500.1 crore on Friday, while they recorded the biggest single-day equity selloff for the year on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 313.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

In October, foreign investors have offloaded stocks worth Rs 20,356 crore, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.