Four Adani Group Stocks Excluded From Nifty Alpha 50 Index
The diversified Nifty Alpha 50 index represents performance of securities listed on NSE with high alphas.
The National Stock Exchange excluded four stocks of the Adani Group from the Nifty Alpha 50 Index in its quarterly review of strategy indices.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd., along with 10 other stocks will be excluded from the index from March 31, according to a release.
Other stocks include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Companies replacing these stocks in the NSE Alpha 50 are Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., MRF Ltd., Power Finance Corp., Punjab National Bank, Siemens Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Two Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.—have also been excluded from Nifty Low Volatility 50. ACC is removed from Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 as well.
Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission are included in the Nifty High Beta 50 index.
The largest stock exchange of India also excluded Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from Nifty 100 Alpha 30. Adani Enterprises is also out from the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 index.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.