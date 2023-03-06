Four Adani Group Stocks Excluded From Nifty Alpha 50 Index

The National Stock Exchange excluded four stocks of the Adani Group from the Nifty Alpha 50 Index in its quarterly review of strategy indices.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd., along with 10 other stocks will be excluded from the index from March 31, according to a release.

Other stocks include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Tata Elxsi Ltd.

The diversified Nifty Alpha 50 Index represents performance of securities listed on the NSE with high alphas.