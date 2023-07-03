Fortis Healthcare's Margin To Be Driven By Three Key Factors, Nomura Says

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s revenue will continue to grow owing to sustained improvement in operating margin, according to Nomura.

While Fortis may lag its peers on Ebitda margin, the company's hospital business is on the mend due to accelerated revenue growth post the IHH takeover in 2018, the brokerage said in a June 30 note.

According to Nomura, Fortis Healthcare's margin improvement will be driven by three factors in the near-to-medium term:

Expected divestment and closure of loss-making facilities.

Addition of almost 1,400 beds through brownfield expansion.

Rising contribution of oncology in the short-to-medium term.

Nomura maintains a 'buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from Rs 325 apiece to Rs 368 per share, implying a potential upside of nearly 18%.