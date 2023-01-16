Former KKR, BII Managers Eye $250 Million India Technology Fund

The new venture capital fund, Fractal Growth Partners, was co-founded by Ajay Candade, who until recently led KKR’s growth tech business in India, and Nikhil Balaraman, who was previously head of South Asia tech investment at BII. FGP will look to scale up companies that have moved past the seed funding phase, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. The firm will also invest in software as a service and business to business companies, the person said.