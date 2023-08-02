Foreign Inflows Into India Are Structural This Time: TVF Capital's Shiv Puri

The prospects for earnings and equity look promising as inflation has peaked globally, supply-chain issues eased and major interest rate hikes are largely behind, according to Shiv Puri, managing director of TVF Capital Advisors.

Foreign investments into India this time appear to be more structural, aligning well with the geopolitical situation that India finds itself in, Puri told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. "I have been going to (the) US since 2003 and this time, it is different, flows India is seeing now is more structural."

In July, foreign portfolio investors bought Rs 46,618 crore worth of Indian equities, remaining net buyers for the fifth straight month. They have bought equities worth Rs 1,23,025 crore so far this year, according to National Securities Depository Ltd.