F&O Trading: Government Hikes Securities Transaction Tax

The Securities Transaction Tax on the sale of options has been hiked, in keeping with the amendments made to Finance Bill 2023, passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

On the sale of options, the STT has been increased to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore, compared to the earlier applicable levy of Rs 1,700.

On the sale of futures contracts, the STT has been hiked to Rs 1,250 on Rs 1 crore of turnover, against the earlier levy of Rs 1,000.

This translates into a hike of 23.5% on sale of options and on sale of futures contracts.

On the options side, the STT is charged on premium, not strike price.