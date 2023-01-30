F&O Data Points To Further Selling Pressure In Nifty, Say Analysts

Futures and options data points towards a high amount of concentration at 18,000 strike Call Option, which has moved to 17,800 levels, said Bissa.

As long as the NSE Nifty 50 Index does not close above levels of 17,800, he expects it to be a sell-on-rise market for now.

The Nifty is trading near the key support area of 17,500 in the spot market. So, if it closes below 17,500, Nifty can slip towards 17,300 or 17,200 in a short span of time, he said.

"For the Nifty to inch higher, there will be a select few sectors and stocks which will need to outperform," Bissa said. "We have seen a significant underperformance in the Bank Nifty, due to which we may see a technical bounceback of 100 points, but not a sharp up-move."

If the Nifty does not close above 17,800, call writers of strikes between 17,800 and 18,000 will not panic nor see a reason to cover their positions, according to Bissa.

"Till then, there will be comfortable selling out of the money call option and we may still stick in the range of 17,500 and 17,700 levels on the Nifty. Until we do not see the Bank Nifty closing above 41,000, we do not expect to see sharp short covering in Bank Nifty."

Bissa expects SBI to slip to Rs 510, and advises investors not to short the stock as the charts looks weak.

He expects HDFC Bank Ltd. to remain rangebound "as we are seeing high amount of writing at 1,500 put option and 1,700 call option".

Bissa said the structure for ICICI Bank Ltd. remains weak and advises investors to stay away.

According to him, if Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. witness incremental shorts, then there will be more pressure.

But, if the open interest addition is on the lower side and does not breach the previous lows, then there is nothing to worry about, Bissa said. "But if we see high open interest addition on the stocks and if it goes below Friday's low, then it will be a matter of worry."

"Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has witnessed a round of short covering. Hence, the stock should be on the radar and also Bharti Airtel Ltd. is witnessing some short covering," he said.