FMCG Sales Rebounds Sequentially in December, But The Road Back Is Long

Sales of soaps-to-staples increased sequentially in December but remained lower from a year earlier as consumers remained cautious in their spending, indicating how difficult the recovery from the inflation-led slowdown will be.

Value across commodities such as edible oil and packaged wheat flour, personal care, and confectionery rose just 1.4% month-on-month in December, according to data shared by retail intelligence platform Bizom, which tracks sales across 75 lakh outlets.

However, the number of active kirana, or fully operational outlets, fell 1.8% sequentially even as monthly stocking rose 3.3% in anticipation of higher demand before the wedding season, according to Biozom.

The December numbers follow a sharp 15.3% sales decline in November, when retailers had piled up unsold inventory from the festive season as demand tapered off. The December numbers follow a sharp 15.3% sales decline in November, when retailers had piled up unsold inventory from the festive season as demand tapered off. In fact, fast-moving consumer goods companies' sales either fell or remained flat for the majority of 2022, as price-conscious shoppers cut back on purchases amid rising prices.

Overall sales were still down 4.7% from the previous year, driven by weak rural demand. In December, the value growth of FMCG sold in rural India dipped by 12.5%, while they increased 12.4% in urban areas.

Sequentially, demand from rural areas fell 0.2%, but this was better than the sharp 17% drop seen in November, according to Bizom data.

FMCG companies also agreed that they witnessed some green shoots in rural demand in the last few days of December. Adani Wilmar, Patanjali Foods, and Parle Products are some that said that volumes are showing signs of improvement on the back of easing inflation, promotions, and price cuts. They expect the sales figures for the January-March quarter to reflect the same.

However, others, such as Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Marico Ltd., are "cautiously optimistic" about India's rural recovery and expect overall consumption to improve "gradually" towards the second half of 2023.

Categories like beverages and packaged foods were down 26.3% and 12.9%, respectively, in December over the previous year. Personal care sales fell 12.5%, confectionery sales fell 25%, and home care sales dipped 14.4%.

These categories, according to Bizom, were also in the red when compared to November, with the exception of home care, which grew 10.9%.

Commodities was the sole category which grew 9.8% sequentially and 16.3% over the previous year in value terms on account of softening of prices, the Bizom data showed. This comes even as companies cut prices to pass on the benefits of lower input costs to consumers to spur demand.