Flair Writing IPO: Should You Invest Or Not Based On Valuation?

Flair Writing Industries Ltd.'s issue, with a price band of Rs 288-304 per share, will be open for subscription during Nov. 22 to 24.

The initial public offering, which plans to raise around Rs 593 crore, is a combination of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, aggregating up to Rs 292 crore and Rs 301 crore, respectively.

The company manufactures and distributes writing instruments, including pens, stationery products, and calculators, and has also diversified into manufacturing houseware products and steel bottles.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has mopped up Rs 178 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for writing instruments in Gujarat, funding the company's capital expenditure along with prepay of borrowings.

After the IPO, promoter and promoter group will have 79.21% stake in the company, as compared with 97.49% earlier. Consequently, public shareholding will increase from 2.51% to 20.79%.