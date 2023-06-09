Five-Star Business Shares Rise After Credit Rating Revised To 'AA-' By CARE

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. rose the most in over two months on Thursday after CareEdge hiked the company's credit ratings to 'AA-' with a stable outlook.

The rating agency upgraded its rating for the long-term bank facilities of the company from 'A+' with a stable outlook, as per a June 8 press release.

Ratings for short-term bank facilities as well as commercial paper were reaffirmed at A1+.