Five Star Business Shares Jump 13% To Hit Record High After Q1 Profit Jump
The company's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore in the quarter ended June.
Shares of Five Star Business Finance Ltd. hit a record high on Monday as the company reported a jump in its first-quarter revenue and profit.
The company's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Five Star Business Finance Q1 FY24 Highlights (year-on-year)
Total income up 43% at Rs 483.6 crore.
Net interest income up 41% at Rs 387.4 crore.
Profit after tax up 32% at Rs 183.7 crore versus.
Loan portfolio up 43% at Rs 7,583.3 crore versus.
Return on assets down 21 basis points year-on-year to 8.41%.
Cost-to-income ratio at 36.63 versus 32.12%.
Shares of the company jumped 13.05% before trading 2.41% higher at 1:25 p.m., compared to a 0.30% advance in the Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 6.3 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 75, indicating that it may be overbought.
All five analysts tracking the company recommend a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 8.8% upside over the next 12 months.