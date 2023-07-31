Five Star Business Shares Jump 13% To Hit Record High After Q1 Profit Jump

BQPrimeMarketsFive Star Business Shares Jump 13% To Hit Record High After Q1 Profit Jump
The company's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore in the quarter ended June.

31 Jul 2023, 1:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The stock hit a record high on Monday. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Shares of Five Star Business Finance Ltd. hit a record high on Monday as the company reported a jump in its first-quarter revenue and profit.

The company's net profit rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Five Star Business Finance Q1 FY24 Highlights (year-on-year)

  • Total income up 43% at Rs 483.6 crore.

  • Net interest income up 41% at Rs 387.4 crore.

  • Profit after tax up 32% at Rs 183.7 crore versus.

  • Loan portfolio up 43% at Rs 7,583.3 crore versus.

  • Return on assets down 21 basis points year-on-year to 8.41%.

  • Cost-to-income ratio at 36.63 versus 32.12%.

Shares of the company jumped 13.05% before trading 2.41% higher at 1:25 p.m., compared to a 0.30% advance in the Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 6.3 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 75, indicating that it may be overbought.

All five analysts tracking the company recommend a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 8.8% upside over the next 12 months.

