BQPrimeMarketsFive-Star Business Finance Shares Decline After 8.5% Equity Changes Hands
ADVERTISEMENT

Five-Star Business Finance Shares Decline After 8.5% Equity Changes Hands

Five analysts tracking the non-banking financial company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.

01 Sep 2023, 10:57 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. plunged over 4% on Friday after 8.5% or 2.48 crore equity shares changed hands in two large trades, according to Bloomberg data.

However, the buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Five-Star Business Finance's stock was trading 3.48% lower at Rs 739 apiece compared to a 0.39% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:28 a.m. The shares fell 4.79% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 729 apiece.

It has risen 20.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 186 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.59.

Five analysts tracking the non-banking financial company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 14.6%.

ALSO READ

People Regularly Ordering Food Online To More Than Double By FY30, Says CLSA

Opinion
People Regularly Ordering Food Online To More Than Double By FY30, Says CLSA
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT