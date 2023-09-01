Five-Star Business Finance Shares Decline After 8.5% Equity Changes Hands

Five-Star Business Finance's stock was trading 3.48% lower at Rs 739 apiece compared to a 0.39% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:28 a.m. The shares fell 4.79% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 729 apiece.

It has risen 20.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 186 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.59.

Five analysts tracking the non-banking financial company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 14.6%.