Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Industry leaders and market participants will convene in Hong Kong at the annual LME Asia Week, the London Metal Exchange’s first in-person gathering in the region since the pandemic struck. China’s uncertain and uneven economic recovery will likely be a hot topic as concerns mount over the demand picture for base metals. The LMEX Index — a gauge for the six main metals traded on the bourse — has tumbled more than 30% since its 2022 peak and recently collapsed below its 200-day moving average, a technical measure closely watched by traders and analysts. Copper futures, which were poised to benefit from China’s reopening from stringent Covid restrictions, have fallen about 8% this quarter. Meanwhile, Chinese imports of the metal dropped to their lowest since October last month.