Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

The slump in US energy stocks may be far from over. Despite strong earnings from the largest-weighted members of the S&P 500 Energy Index — think Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. — uncertainty over the global economy and oil consumption have traders on edge. A look at the technicals adds to the bearish sentiment: The gauge’s 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day average last week in a so-called death cross, the first time since late 2018. That often signals that further selling pressure is in store. Year-to-date, the 23-member index is the worst performer among the S&P 500 Index’s 11 industry groups and is down 8.2%.