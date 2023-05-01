Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The move by California, the largest US rooftop-solar market, to cut benefits for home solar buyers is expected to slow installations, raising questions about the financial impact to the nation’s residential solar companies. The early results have been mixed. Enphase Energy Inc., a solar equipment maker and bellwether for the sector, plunged more than 25% last week after warning that sales may be sluggish in the second quarter because of the Golden State’s regulatory change and higher interest rates. Sunnova Energy International Inc., a home solar provider, gave a sunnier outlook, increasing its guidance and forecasting stronger customer additions than previously forecast. Further insight of how the regulatory shift will impact the industry will roll in on Wednesday when Sunrun Inc. and SunPower Corp. report first-quarter earnings. While BloombergNEF forecasts modest growth in solar generation over the next few years, it will cool to just 1.42 gigawatts by 2030 in California.