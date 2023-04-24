Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Sticking with China, let’s take a look at its ports where container boxes of imported goods are stacking up despite improved economic data. While the economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, ports like the world’s largest in Shanghai are handling more incoming boxes than exports, according to data from Container xChange. That’s because of a slump in demand from major export destinations such as the US and Europe, where economic uncertainty is still weighing on consumer appetite. In Shanghai, inbound containers are consistently making up about 64% of the total number of containers at the port. That’s a far cry from January 2021, when exports accounted for the bulk of activity. The backlog of imports, coupled with empty container boxes not used to carry Chinese exports back across the ocean, may find themselves stuck until global consumption accelerates.