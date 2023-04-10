Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The Biden administration is expected this week to propose the toughest-ever curbs on pollution from new cars and light trucks, while stopping short of mandating zero-emission electric vehicles or barring the sale of conventional gas-powered models. The standards, to be released Wednesday by the US Environmental Protection Agency, are likely to govern tailpipe emissions from vehicle model years 2027-2032, according to people briefed on elements of the plan. While EV adoption is forecast to expand, BloombergNEF data show, growth could be limited in the near term by coming requirements governing what consumers are eligible to claim from Inflation Reduction Act tax credits of as much as $7,500 per vehicle.