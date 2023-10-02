Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

Efforts to decarbonize the energy industry will be a central focus at this week’s Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi, where oil ministers and executives from the world’s biggest producers gather to tackle some of the sector’s most pressing issues. The discussions come at a critical moment, with oil prices surging amid tightening supplies and ahead of the United Arab Emirates hosting important COP28 climate talks later this year. The energy sector accounts for about three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions today, according to an International Energy Agency report, meaning the industry holds the key to responding to global environmental challenges. Fossil fuel demand would need to collapse by at least 75% over the next three decades to put the world on a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, the IEA estimates.