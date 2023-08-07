Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Several years of huge profits at Glencore have left the commodity giant with debt hovering around zero, and investors will be looking for details of what the Swiss company plans to do with the cash. Glencore has been rushing to secure access to as much copper and lithium it can ahead of a suspected surge in demand for the metals critical to the energy transition. After being rebuffed — for now — in its attempt to buy Teck Resources Ltd., Glencore just doled out $475 million for full ownership of a copper project in Argentina. The deal may prove prescient, with BloombergNEF expecting demand for copper to grow fourfold by 2050. Copper has been trading mostly sideways in recent weeks amid uneven economic data in the US and China. Barrick Gold Corp. also reports results on Tuesday.