Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The US corn belt will be a major focus for markets with the release of crop conditions on Monday and the weekly drought report on Thursday. Corn crops experiencing moderate to intense drought have been steadily increasing to 45% of the total. That compares with just 19% for the same time a year ago. The US Department of Agriculture last week refrained from changing its estimates for domestic corn yields, despite the dry weather. That will leave traders guessing about the state of the harvest until the next estimate is published in July. Corn for December delivery is down 13% this year in Chicago.